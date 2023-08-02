I-90 EB closed at E. 55th due to motorcycle crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in critical condition after an accident on I-90 in Cleveland early Wednesday morning.

Cleveland EMS says a 50-year-old man was transported in critical condition from I-90 eastbound at East 55th Street.

I-90E Closed at E55th due to a MVA with injuries pic.twitter.com/fzA7ZVq7NF — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 2, 2023

The Highway is closed at East 55th Street.

Drivers can get back on the highway at East 55th Street.

Cleveland police say the accident involved a motorcycle and a car.

