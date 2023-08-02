I-90 EB closed at E. 55th due to motorcycle crash
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in critical condition after an accident on I-90 in Cleveland early Wednesday morning.
Cleveland EMS says a 50-year-old man was transported in critical condition from I-90 eastbound at East 55th Street.
The Highway is closed at East 55th Street.
Drivers can get back on the highway at East 55th Street.
Cleveland police say the accident involved a motorcycle and a car.
