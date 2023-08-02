2 Strong 4 Bullies
'I'm from The Land, till I die:' Cleveland names Aug. 13 'MGK Day'

‘I’m from The Land, till I die:’ Cleveland names Aug. 13 ‘MGK Day’
(Rachel Vadaj)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone who has listened to Machine Gun Kelly knows he’s from Cleveland, and his city is honoring him right back with a holiday in his namesake.

Arguably no artist sings about their hometown more than multi-award-winning Machine Gun Kelly... “Cleveland” and “Till I Die” are just two of the songs that explicitly state his pride.

Even when he’s not performing, fans can still get a taste of MGK at his 27 Club Coffee shop in The Flats East Bank, which also serves food, smoothies, and cocktails.

Colson Baker was known as Machine Gun Kelly before he even graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 2008.

Fast forward 14 years, and that moniker would be the name of his own holiday.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb made the proclamation official on August 13, 2022, just hours before MGK took the stage in front of a sold-out crowd at the Cleveland Browns Stadium (which was then called FirstEnergy Stadium).

The Cleveland stop on his global Mainstream Sellout Tour was his largest hometown show to date, which was just eight months after his Tickets to my Downfall Tour took over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

August 13 of last year was known as the day MGK took over the city as he ziplined across 50,000 fans in the stadium, continued the encore despite getting fined $70,000 every extra 10 minutes he performed, hung from a helicopter over the stage, climbed up his set while singing, plus had guest performances with Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, and Willow.

“I didn’t want to ever say, ‘I can’t believe we made it here,’ because I always believed in myself and Cleveland always believed in me too,” MGK told the crowd.

August 13 of this year will still be an occasion to celebrate, but for an even more heartwarming reason.

MGK Day will feature a charity-centric event at 1 p.m. in Downtown Cleveland’s Mall B “dedicated to bringing together the community for a day of music, food, and fun,” the event website stated.

The website stated the event will raise awareness and support with the majority of proceeds benefitting:

  • Cleveland Metropolitan School District
  • Cleveland Kids in Need
  • Greater Cleveland Food Bank
  • Shoes & Clothes for Kids

All ages are welcome to enjoy the activities, music, games, food trucks, and vendors.

There are five ticket options, which you can reserve by clicking here:

  • Free ticket + a commitment to bring a school supply donation
  • Ticket + $50 donation to go toward school supplies for CMSD students and supporting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank
    • This ticket also includes an event T-shirt to collect on-site
    • Sales for this ticket ends Aug. 12
  • Ticket + $15 donation to go toward school supplies for CMSD students
  • Ticket + $5 donation

The MGK Day website said “in the spirit of Cleveland and tradition, we will celebrate annually on August 13th in a huge way!”

