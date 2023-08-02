2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man wanted for numerous thefts at home improvement stores in Northeast Ohio

Man wanted for thefts from numerous home improvement stores((Source: Willoughby police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police are asking for the public’s help to identify a theft suspect.

Man wanted for stealing from home improvement stores((Source: Willoughby police))

According to police, the suspect has stolen items from home improvement stores from both east side ad west side suburbs.

Man wanted for numerous thefts from home improvement stores((Source: Willoughby police))

Police added the thefts have happened numerous times.

Man wanted for numerous thefts from home improvement stores((Source: Willoughby police))

Anyone with information is asked to call Willoughby police at 440-953-4210.

