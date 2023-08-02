Man wanted for numerous thefts at home improvement stores in Northeast Ohio

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police are asking for the public’s help to identify a theft suspect.

Man wanted for stealing from home improvement stores ((Source: Willoughby police))

According to police, the suspect has stolen items from home improvement stores from both east side ad west side suburbs.

Police added the thefts have happened numerous times.

Anyone with information is asked to call Willoughby police at 440-953-4210.

