Negotiations underway with armed suspect in Dayton suburb

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Negotiations are underway with an armed suspect in a Dayton suburb Wednesday morning after fleeing a traffic stop and taking off in a semi-truck with the driver inside.

London police say a 1 a.m. traffic stop for a vehicle with no registration or rear lights turned into a chase after the suspects fled.

The suspects fled on U.S. 42 north out of London, Ohio to a truck stop.

Police say the male suspect pointed a gun at the pursuing police officer during a foot chase.

Both suspects fled to a semi-truck with no trailer and left with the truck driver inside, officials say.

The suspect struck a London Police cruiser leaving the truck stop, police say. No officers were injured.

The pursuit ended in Montgomery County off of I-70 on the access road to Dayton International Airport.

Police say negotiations with the suspects are ongoing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

