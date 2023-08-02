Negotiations underway with armed suspect in Dayton suburb

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Negotiations are underway with an armed suspect in a Dayton suburb Wednesday morning after fleeing a traffic stop and taking off in a semi-truck with the driver inside.

London police say a 1 a.m. traffic stop for a vehicle with no registration or rear lights turned into a chase after the suspects fled.

The suspects fled on U.S. 42 north out of London, Ohio to a truck stop.

Police say the male suspect pointed a gun at the pursuing police officer during a foot chase.

Both suspects fled to a semi-truck with no trailer and left with the truck driver inside, officials say.

The suspect struck a London Police cruiser leaving the truck stop, police say. No officers were injured.

The pursuit ended in Montgomery County off of I-70 on the access road to Dayton International Airport.

Police say negotiations with the suspects are ongoing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

