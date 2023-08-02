2 Strong 4 Bullies
No criminal charges for Akron daycare employees after physical incident caught on camera

(Pixabay)
By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned no criminal charges will be filed against daycare employees accused of injuring an eight-year-old boy.

Akron City Prosecutor Elayna Saad said “based on the totality of all the evidence, there is insufficient evidence to support a charge at this time.”

Akron mom accuses daycare workers of child abuse

Videos showed an employee pushing, dragging and sitting on Kaecyn Benson at A Beautiful Child’s Preschool and Daycare on July 13.

Workers told police Benson was misbehaving and ran out of the building and almost into oncoming traffic.

According to workers, Benson was spitting and kicking objects and all of this led to them restraining him.

Benson suffered scrapes on his face.

19 News interviewed Kaecyn’s mom on July 25. She was hoping the employees would be held accountable.

“At this point, they just need to shut down,” said Khamisha Petty.

Akron police investigated the altercation; however, the city’s prosecutor had the final say on any criminal charges.

19 News reached out to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. They are currently investigating a complaint; however, It is unclear if it related to this specific incident or a new one.

19 News also looked up the daycare’s state inspection reports.

In September 2022, the report stated aggressive arguing involving adults, staff members did not follow emergency exciting procedures and children were allowed to do something unsafe.

