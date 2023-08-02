2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Mostly dry pattern continues

The rest of the week looking fairly dry with just slight chances of rain.
The rest of the week looking fairly dry with just slight chances of rain.(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain chances are pretty small the next few days. The next stronger cold front not expected until Monday. A sunny to partly cloudy sky in the forecast today. A layer of Canada wildfire smoke is still hanging around so the sky will be that milky color again. High temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. A little warmer tomorrow as we rise at least into the middle 80s. There is a weak front that will slide through Friday. This could trigger a spot shower or storm. A more humid day Friday as low level moisture increases a bit with the front.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast August 1, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast August 1, 2023
Canada wildfire smoke to track across northern Ohio today. Not expected to have an air quality...
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler-than-normal tonight; haze lingers through tomorrow
Shelf cloud in Rocky River
7th wettest July on record in Cleveland
Northeast Ohio Weather: Hazy sun today due to Canada wildfire smoke