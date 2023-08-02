Northeast Ohio Weather: Mostly dry pattern continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain chances are pretty small the next few days. The next stronger cold front not expected until Monday. A sunny to partly cloudy sky in the forecast today. A layer of Canada wildfire smoke is still hanging around so the sky will be that milky color again. High temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. A little warmer tomorrow as we rise at least into the middle 80s. There is a weak front that will slide through Friday. This could trigger a spot shower or storm. A more humid day Friday as low level moisture increases a bit with the front.

