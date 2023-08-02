2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Amish and Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding religious groups in several states, including Ohio, out of $32 million.(Source: U.S. Dept. of Justice)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is on the hunt for a former Georgia man accused of scamming religious groups out of more than $33 million, telling them he was spreading Christian literature and bibles in China.

According to the indictment, Jason Gerald Shenk is facing multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged scam that targeted Amish and Mennonites in Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ontario from April of 2010 until July of 2019.

Some of those scammed in Ohio are located in Holmes county, just southwest of Canton.

According to court documents, Shenk is accused of using the money for the following:

  • Payments of approximately $1 million to an online sports gambling website;
  • Purchases of equity shares of approximately $850,000 in a privately held nuclear energy company;
  • Approximately $4 million in purchases of at least 16 life insurance policies in various people’s names;
  • Purchases of diamonds, gold, and precious metals in amounts totaling approximately $1 million;
  • Purchases of domestic and foreign stocks totaling more than $188,000;
  • Payments of approximately $7 million to the company running Shenk’s family farm;
  • Purchases on at least 10 personal credit cards totaling more than $820,000; and,
  • Purchases of $320,000 in real estate in the “Galt’s Gulch” development in Santiago, Chile

In 2016, Shenk denounced his U.S. citizenship, in an attempt to evade detection by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and others.

Of the two charities named in the indictment identified as only “Charity 1″ and “Charity 2″ Shenk is said to have taken $32 million.

The DOJ and IRS is concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone who had contact with Shenk to contact them at 478-752-6810.

Officials with the DOJ tell Cleveland 19 they do not believe Shenk is in the U.S..

