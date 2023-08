CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Devin Brown and Kyle McCord are in a battle to replace C.J. Stroud as Ohio State’s next starting quarterback.

The Buckeyes hosted media day Wednesday in Columbus.

🗣️ QB Kyle McCord on his mindset if we were to get the starting role for the Buckeyes. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/8zN3BLH2Ui — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) August 2, 2023

QB Devin Brown on being a leader and finding his voice. pic.twitter.com/P5kAOLvXR4 — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) August 2, 2023

🗣️ "We want the most competitive guy on the field."

- Coach Day on the Quarterbacks pic.twitter.com/mX6WDdaNbN — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) August 2, 2023

The Buckeyes have 25 practices before opening the season Sept. 2 at Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.