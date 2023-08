SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An earthquake shook part of southern Ohio early Wednesday morning.

Earthquake USGS reports the earthquake happened on the western edge of Scioto County, near the Ohio-Kentucky border.

Officials say the magnitude was a 2.4 and depth was 21.4 kilometers.

The earthquake happened around 6:14 a.m..

