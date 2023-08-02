2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

State troopers to assist in Cleveland area traffic enforcement through the end of the month

By Colton Molesky
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers from Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue to aid the Cleveland Police Department with traffic enforcement through the end of the month.

It is not the first time the request for resources has been made, but this year, Cleveland PD is looking for more staffing than in years past.

“Whatever the lieutenant from the Cleveland office can give us, that’s what we take,” said traffic commissioner Gordon Holmes. “We’ve had this relationship with OSP the last couple of years, actually, and every year, it’s gotten more and more.”

Troopers have helped with traffic details and OVI checkpoints for the past several months.

Holmes says it’s a relationship showing results.

“Our crashes are down a bit just as far as just the neighborhoods because the mayor, the director, and the chief have really put an emphasis on data-driven enforcement,” said Holmes.

According to Ohio Crash Statistics Systems, those incidents are down across the county to the tune of more than 2,000 from May to August in comparison to last year.

Police records also show a rise in speeding tickets from 2022 to 2023 and a decrease in DUIs.

However, Holmes says the more significant impact of more officers isn’t in a statistic.

“An officer driving down the street, you can’t really quantify what they stop or prevent,” said Holmes. “But just having a different set of eyes, a fresh set of eyes that view things through a different lens than maybe our officers, I think it absolutely enhances our safety and what our traffic enforcement can be.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Cleveland Police patrol vehicles.
Cleveland Police continue to struggle hiring enough recruits, chief stresses quality over quantity
Between the game Thursday and Joe Thomas’ induction, people from all over are coming to...
Excitement grows for Enshrinement Week in Canton
No criminal charges for Akron daycare employees after physical incident caught on camera
No criminal charges for Akron daycare employees after physical incident caught on camera
Cleveland Police continue to struggle hiring enough recruits, chief stresses quality over...
Cleveland Police continue to struggle hiring enough recruits, chief stresses quality over quantity