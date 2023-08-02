State troopers to assist in Cleveland area traffic enforcement through the end of the month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers from Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue to aid the Cleveland Police Department with traffic enforcement through the end of the month.

It is not the first time the request for resources has been made, but this year, Cleveland PD is looking for more staffing than in years past.

“Whatever the lieutenant from the Cleveland office can give us, that’s what we take,” said traffic commissioner Gordon Holmes. “We’ve had this relationship with OSP the last couple of years, actually, and every year, it’s gotten more and more.”

Troopers have helped with traffic details and OVI checkpoints for the past several months.

Holmes says it’s a relationship showing results.

“Our crashes are down a bit just as far as just the neighborhoods because the mayor, the director, and the chief have really put an emphasis on data-driven enforcement,” said Holmes.

According to Ohio Crash Statistics Systems, those incidents are down across the county to the tune of more than 2,000 from May to August in comparison to last year.

Police records also show a rise in speeding tickets from 2022 to 2023 and a decrease in DUIs.

However, Holmes says the more significant impact of more officers isn’t in a statistic.

“An officer driving down the street, you can’t really quantify what they stop or prevent,” said Holmes. “But just having a different set of eyes, a fresh set of eyes that view things through a different lens than maybe our officers, I think it absolutely enhances our safety and what our traffic enforcement can be.”

