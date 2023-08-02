2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

What you need to know before you vote in Ohio’s special election

By Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio is days away from the special election on Aug. 8.

The only item on the ballot is controversial Issue 1.

Thousands have already voted, but for those still headed to the polls, you can vote early-in person at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE) through Sunday.

  • If you are voting by mail, it has to be postmarked on or before Aug. 7
  • A new state law requires mail-in ballots to arrive within in four days to the board of elections
  • You can drop off a mail-in ballot at the board of elections up until polls close election night

There are also numerous polling location changes for election day.

BOE officials advise people to check their website to check your polling place.

What is Issue 1? How this change to bail could work if passed on Election Day

If enough voters check yes on Issue 1, changes will be made to a decades-old law.

Issue 1 proposes that amendments to the Ohio constitution will be required to be approved by a 60 percent supermajority of voters, instead of a simple majority.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish and Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
No criminal charges for Akron daycare employees after physical incident caught on camera
2 suspects in Dayton-area hostage situation dead after negotiation with police
A Cleveland man has been indicted in the March 2023 robbery of a home under construction,...
Cleveland man indicted in connection to Chester Township robbery