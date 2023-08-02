What you need to know before you vote in Ohio’s special election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio is days away from the special election on Aug. 8.

The only item on the ballot is controversial Issue 1.

Thousands have already voted, but for those still headed to the polls, you can vote early-in person at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE) through Sunday.

If you are voting by mail, it has to be postmarked on or before Aug. 7

A new state law requires mail-in ballots to arrive within in four days to the board of elections

You can drop off a mail-in ballot at the board of elections up until polls close election night

There are also numerous polling location changes for election day.

BOE officials advise people to check their website to check your polling place.

If enough voters check yes on Issue 1, changes will be made to a decades-old law.

Issue 1 proposes that amendments to the Ohio constitution will be required to be approved by a 60 percent supermajority of voters, instead of a simple majority.

