Will Akron emergency patients see longer wait times for ambulances?

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters now have a new list of responsibilities, thousands of them.

Representatives with the Akon Fire Fighters Association announced earlier this week that American Medical Response, a private company, will no longer provide non-emergency transport services.

Instead, Akron medical units will transport both emergency and non-emergency patients to the hospital.

That could mean a longer wait time if you are not considered a high priority patient, according to Kevin Gostkowski with the Akron Fire Fighters Association.

Gostkowski said they expect an extra 13,000 transports annually.

“We’ve heard all the doomsday scenarios, that people will wait hours upon hours for med units to show up. I think that’s not true at all,” said Gostkowski.

Despite the huge change, Gostkowski said no matter who you are, 911 emergency calls remain their top priority.

“We’re going to adapt and change if things aren’t working the right way.” said Gostkowski

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.