2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Will Akron emergency patients see longer wait times for ambulances?

By Noelle Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters now have a new list of responsibilities, thousands of them.

Representatives with the Akon Fire Fighters Association announced earlier this week that American Medical Response, a private company, will no longer provide non-emergency transport services.

Instead, Akron medical units will transport both emergency and non-emergency patients to the hospital.

That could mean a longer wait time if you are not considered a high priority patient, according to Kevin Gostkowski with the Akron Fire Fighters Association.

Gostkowski said they expect an extra 13,000 transports annually.

“We’ve heard all the doomsday scenarios, that people will wait hours upon hours for med units to show up. I think that’s not true at all,” said Gostkowski.

Despite the huge change, Gostkowski said no matter who you are, 911 emergency calls remain their top priority.

“We’re going to adapt and change if things aren’t working the right way.” said Gostkowski

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Cleveland City Council discusses increase in violence, rash of stolen cars
An earthquake shook part of southern Ohio early Wednesday morning.
Southern Ohio experience earthquake early Wednesday
Man wanted for thefts from numerous home improvement stores
Man wanted for numerous thefts at home improvement stores in Northeast Ohio
Akron patients could have longer wait times
Akron patients could have longer wait tmes