With Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Parade around the corner, artists prepare 10-foot-tall ‘Vejigante’

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the 53rd Puerto Rican Parade is set for this Sunday, artists are creating cultural figures for the festivities, including a 10-foot-tall vejigante.

“It’s the opportunity that the community members have to express themselves, and how they can identify with their Puerto Rican side,” said the parade’s cultural and creative coordinator Nebeska Aviles.

The city’s parade has been present for decades, and meant to highlight the history and growth of Cleveland’s Boricua culture.

“Puerto Ricans came here mostly during the 1940s,” Aviles said. “They came to work in factories in the city of Cleveland and work on the land...They have been part of the economic growth of Northeast Ohio.”

Five years ago, Aviles looked to incorporate more traditional art into the festivities, and turned her focus to depictions of the vejigante. “It’s used in all the different festivals in Puerto Rico, it is an icon,” she said. “The vejigantes like to dance and trick people and go after the children and try to scare them.”

Part of the parade committee’s plan this year involved the construction of a 10-foot-tall vejigante, known affectionately by the team as the “Vejigante Gigante,” or “giant vejigante”.

The figure is made of papier-mâché, wood, cloth and bed sheets, and it can be rolled around by a person beneath the figure’s body.

The person with the honor to pilot the vejigante will be Aviles’ mother: “She actually created the actual costume while I was working on the head and hand pieces.”

Aviles hopes to make more sculptures in the future, and that they can inspire future generations of Cleveland Puerto Ricans to hold on to their roots.

“Participating in these events and learning the historical part of it helps with self identity.” she said.

