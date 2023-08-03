2 Strong 4 Bullies
2-year-old who died after falling from window was living in ‘abysmal’ conditions, police say

The mother, Tabitha Frank, 34, faced a judge on Thursday. (Source: WFSB)
By Ayah Galal, Cassidy Williams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A mother in Connecticut is facing manslaughter charges after her 2-year-old son fell from a third-story apartment window and died last month.

Police also revealed that conditions inside the apartment were “abysmal,” and that young children were frequently left at home without any supervision.

The mother, Tabitha Frank, 34, faced a judge on Thursday. In addition to the manslaughter charge, Frank faces 10 counts of risk of injury to a child.

The 2-year-old boy fell out of the apartment window in Hartford on July 22. He suffered a skull fracture and died two days later at the hospital.

An incident report from Hartford police said that the conditions inside Frank’s apartment were filthy and horrendous.

There were swarms of insects, food covered in mold, filth and garbage on the floors, and soiled clothing, police said.

At the time of the toddler’s fatal fall, Frank had left him along with his four other siblings at home while she went to the store to get food and diapers, police said. The five children were between the ages of 2 and 12.

A neighbor told police that the children were consistently left home alone without adult supervision.

Like many others in the community, neighbor Evelyn Dukes said she was heartbroken over the tragedy that unfolded at the apartment.

“I’m just hurt by the whole situation. Of the baby dying, how he fell out the window,” Dukes said.

A small memorial grew near where the boy fell, decorated with candles.

“I just felt really bad for the family,” Dukes said. “I had to go out and do something. At least light a candle and pay my respects to the child.”

Vannessa Dorantes, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, said resources are available for those who need help.

DCF has a 24-hour careline at 1-800-842-2288.

“I think it’s also important to let people know that if you contact our careline, you can remain anonymous,” Dorantes said. “The vast majority of time when a social worker comes out and assess a situation, it’s to connect families to needed resources, and not to remove children.”

The Office of the Child Advocate released a statement on the boy’s death:

“The Office of the Child Advocate is reviewing circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the 2-year-old boy in Hartford this week. OCA’s review will include an examination of the role of publicly funded state and local agencies with this child and his family, as well as a review of the conditions of the home and safety of the environment at the time this little boy died. OCA extends deep condolences to all who love this child and mourn his passing.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

