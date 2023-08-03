2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police replace 3 kids stolen bikes

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three children were surprised by Akron police last month with three new bicycles.

Officers were called out to their grandmother’s home, for an unrelated call, on July 19.

While there, the grandmother mentioned to the Community Engagement Team Officers that all three grandkids recently had their bikes stolen.

The officers returned later that day with three new bikes.

According to police, the bikes were donated by Elves & More of Northeast Ohio.

