Akron sees 2 fatal crashes in less than 24 hours

Two separate traffic accidents in Akron resulted in the death of two drivers Wednesday.(19 News)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two separate traffic accidents in Akron resulted in the death of two drivers Wednesday.

Akron police say they responded to the 1500 block of Triplett Boulevard around 2:40 p.m..

Officers found a crashed motorcycle and its driver on the ground, officials say.

The 36-year-old man was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he later died.

Officials say preliminary indications show the motorcycle may have hit a layer of oil, causing the driver to lose control.

A second, unrelated accident happened on I-76 westbound near Gilchrist road and Market Street.

Officials say a Chevy Silverado struck a Volkswagen Passat around 7:08 p.m..

Police say the driver of the Chevy struck the front left side of the Volkswagen, causing the truck to turn 90 degrees and roll down the embankment.

The 39-year-old man in the Chevy was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash, officials say. The Volkswagen driver was uninjured.

The Chevy driver was later announced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor, but speed is unknown.

