Baldwin Wallace mathematician shares one sure fire way to win Friday’s Mega Millions, but it’ll cost you

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -With $1.25 billion dollars up for grabs in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, people are using lucky charms, lucky numbers and just plain luck hoping to take home the fourth largest ever Mega jackpot.

Working with Aaron Montgomery, a mathematics professor at Baldwin Wallace University, there is one sure fire way to win.

Simple, bet every number combination possible.

While the idea may be simple the execution is the tough part.

“To corner the ticket, you just need to know how many there are,” Montgomery said. “In this case, it’s that familiar number, about 300 million. Specifically, there are 302,575,350 different tickets. So, if you want to be absolutely sure you bought the winner, you’ll need to buy them all.”

Now, the tough parts.

First off, cost.

At $2.00 a ticket you’re looking at $605,150,700 to buy them all.

Not a bad investment considering the jackpot is $1.25 billion, before taxes.

Even after taxes, you will still become a multi-millionaire.

Secondly, and a lot tougher, is the execution.

To print every number combination, if each ticket took 10 seconds to input and print, Montgomery calculated how long it would take you:

50,429,225 minutes, or

about 840,487 hours, or

a little over 35,020 days, or

just shy of 96 years

Considering there’s just 72 hours between each draw, you will need to enlist a team and even Montgomery suggests that could be a problem.

“You’ll probably need some help with this one, right?” Montgomery said. “If you have a team of people getting tickets every 10 seconds and you have just 72 hours to get it done, then you’ll need 11,674 people on your team to help you do this. Hopefully they’re people you REALLY trust, because whoever gets that winning ticket might be a severe flight risk.”

But we suggested to Montgomery, there could be some short cuts.

Like not buying, or printing tickets that would seem impossible to ever be drawn.

For example, skip tickets like 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 being drawn as the white balls and 1 as the Mega Ball.

“Here’s where I have to pour some cold water on the situation as the statistician,” Montgomery said. “Every single sequence is equally likely, without exception. The 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 with Mega Ball 1 ticket is just as likely to come up as a ticket with 24, 7, 33, 19, 41 and a mega ball of 29. The random number generator doesn’t see patterns like we humans do, and it won’t have any preference whatsoever between any different sequence.”

