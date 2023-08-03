Bedford Heights Police K-9 Bosco returned to prior handler 1 week later

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford Heights Police announced that K-9 Bosco went home on Aug. 3 with his now former handler, Ofc. Ryan Kaetzel, despite the department’s decision to place him with the city’s new K-9 officer a week prior.

The police department did not specify the reason behind the sudden change of plans.

Kaetzel left Bedford Heights for a new job at the Strongsville Police Department, but he wanted to keep K-9 Bosco.

Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta ordered him to return the dog, and Kaetzel dropped off Bosco early morning on July 25.

“They are forcing me to turn in my canine today at 6:30 a.m. There is major concerns that a 7-year-old dog, who’s already starting to slow down showing signs of his hip dysplasia, can be retrained with a new handler and a six week school with all 1- and 2-year-old dogs,” Kaetzel previously told 19 News.

The debate surrounding K-9 Bosco and Ofc. Kaetzel has spread throughout Northeast Ohio.

An online fundraiser has racked up thousands in donations, and a police dog breeder has offered to give Bedford Heights police a trained K-9.

In a statement released last Thursday afternoon, Chief Marotta said the city and Ofc. Kaetzel have continued working to find a resolution.

The full statement from Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta previously made on July 27, before K-9 Bosco went home with Ofc. Kaetzel on Aug. 3, can be read in full below:

“I wanted to set the record straight in response to all of the false rumors and outright lies being spread regarding our K-9 Bosco and our former handler Officer Kaetzel.

A few weeks ago, Officer Kaetzel informed us that he was seeking employment with another police department. Shortly after that, I received a friendly call from that department’s Chief stating that he had given Officer Kaetzel a conditional offer of employment. My Assistant Chief and I then decided that we would need to assign another officer to the K-9 unit. We called Officer Kaetzel to inform him of our decision.

On July 17th, the Assistant Chief and I met with Officer Kaetzel to discuss the details regarding ending his assignment as the K-9 handler.

Two days later, on July 19, Officer Kaetzel filed a lawsuit requesting additional compensation for the care of Bosco.

Various statements have been made concerning Officer Kaetzel and Bosco. Since Officer Kaetzel has filed a lawsuit, the content of the discussions the Assistant Chief and I had with Officer Kaetzel are now integral to that lawsuit. Those discussions will likely come out in more detail as part of the court filings in defending against Officer Kaetzel’s lawsuit.

It is important for the community to understand what the City provides and expects regarding the care of its police dog. The City pays for all expenses associated with the dog. That includes food, veterinary related expenses, collars, leashes, etc. It pays for the bi-weekly training of the dog and pays the officer 8 hours of pay for the training, even though the training routinely lasts less than a full day. If the officer goes on vacation, the City pays for the boarding of the dog.

The only expectation of the officer while caring for the dog at home is for him to do the same types of things that you and I would do for our dogs — feed them and let them out in a fenced-in yard, or otherwise take them for a walk to do their business. Therefore, Officer Kaetzel enjoyed the benefits of a loving and obedient dog without any of the usual expenses associated with that dog.

Nevertheless, when Officer Kaetzel became the K-9 officer, we told him that to compensate him for the limited time spent on feeding and letting the dog outside, we would provide him the use of a City vehicle and pay for his gas for his commute to work —a 75-mile round-trip for Officer Kaetzel. Officer Kaetzel agreed to that.

So, you could imagine our surprise when after 5 years, he claimed he was owed additional compensation for the care of Bosco. After expressing my surprise, asked Officer Kaetzel what he was looking for as to his demand for additional compensation. He told us that all he wanted was to purchase Bosco from the City for $1. I told him that I would advocate for that if that was all he wanted but I would have to check with the Mayor and the City’s Law Director because I do not have the authority to give away City assets. Our meeting ended at that time.

I hadn’t even had a chance to meet with the Mayor to discuss the proposal he made at our meeting, when two days later, Officer Kaetzel filed his lawsuit. This Tuesday, July 25, we received a demand from Officer Kaetzel’s attorney in the amount of $143,763.00.

The Department has moved forward with our plan to have Bosco placed with the City’s new K-9 officer.

I also want to address some additional rumors that have been circulating regarding alleged mistreatment of Bosco or even that we would have Bosco euthanized. These are bald-faced lies. Bosco is a valued and cherished member of our Department, and we would never consider anything that would harm Bosco. Shame on anyone that would spread such false and vile lies.

Finally, I want to say that the City and Officer Kaetzel are continuing to try to come to a fair and reasonable resolution to this matter. am hopeful that that can be accomplished soon. Thank you.”

