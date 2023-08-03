2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns QB Kellen Mond: ‘It’s all about what you put on tape’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kellen Mond starts at QB for the Browns tonight in the Hall of Fame game.

It may also be his first and last game with the team.

Mond is in an uphill battle to win a roster spot, with Deshaun Watson and Joshua Dobbs locked in as the first-string and backup QBs.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is expected to get the 3rd QB spot, meaning Mond is playing tonight to not only impress Browns coaches, but also the 31 other NFL teams who may be watching.

Mond, 6-3 and 212 pounds, was a 2021 3rd-round pick of the Vikings but has only played one NFL game.

The Browns and Jets are scheduled to kick off shortly after 8 p.m. at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Browns legend Joe Thomas and Jets legend Joe Klecko will be inducted into the Hall on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

