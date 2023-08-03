2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cheapest Hall of Fame Game tickets 3 times Browns home opener price

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns’ first on field action of the 2023 season begins at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio against the New York Jets. For anyone interested in attending late, it’s going to cost you.

As of 3:00pm on Thursday, the average price for a ticket on SeatGeek is $519, with the cheapest seat sitting at $398 including fees.

These ticket prices are almost three times higher than the Browns’ home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, with the cheapest ticket price for that game currently sitting at $103 with fees. The average for that game is $458, which is still $60 below what is being seen in Canton.

The price discrepancy on SeatGeek gets even worse when looking at the tickets for the Browns Jets game that is happening during the regular season, a game which will actually matter for both teams’ season. That game, scheduled for Thursday, December 28 at 8:15p, is currently seeing the cheapest seats at $70. The average price for that primetime game, in which both teams will be most likely playing their starters, is sitting at $350 on SeatGeek.

The Hall of Fame Game, played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, does hold less seats than the Browns Stadium, in addition to being the first game on the NFL calendar of the new season.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

