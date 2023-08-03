Chester Township fire causes $600,000 in damages

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit is looking into a Wednesday house fire that caused an estimated $600,000 worth of damage.

Fire officials say the Chester Township Fire Rescue was dispatched to a garage fire around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were met with a significant amount of fire in the garage that was encroaching on the house, officials say.

Automatic aid was dispatched immediately from Munson Township Fire Department and Russell Township Fire Department.

Officials say mutual aid came from Mayfield Village, Kirtland, Chardon, Gates Mills and Auburn Twp. Fire Department with water and trucks, and Willoughby Hills Fire Department with a paramedic squad.

The homeowner and their pets were all accounted for and uninjured, fire officials say.

