Cleveland apartment fire seriously injures man, kills dog

Lorain apartment fire
Lorain apartment fire(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland apartment fire sent one person to the hospital and killed a family pet Thursday afternoon.

The fire was located at a building located in the 12700 block of Lorain Avenue.

Cleveland firefighters rescued a person from a second-floor apartment and two others got out on their own.

A man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department

Unfortunately, a dog passed away.

Firefighters tried to revive the pet but were unable.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

