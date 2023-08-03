Cleveland apartment fire seriously injures man, kills dog
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland apartment fire sent one person to the hospital and killed a family pet Thursday afternoon.
The fire was located at a building located in the 12700 block of Lorain Avenue.
Cleveland firefighters rescued a person from a second-floor apartment and two others got out on their own.
A man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department
Unfortunately, a dog passed away.
Firefighters tried to revive the pet but were unable.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.