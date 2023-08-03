Cleveland man found guilty after defrauding Medicaid over $483,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty of health care fraud and aggravated identity theft after billing Medicaid for services not actually performed for patients.

Officials say Eric King defrauded Medicaid while working for Eye for Change Youth and Family Services, Inc., a Cleveland nonprofit.

United States Attorney Rebecca C. Lutzko announced Thursday that King was found guilty of 13 counts of health care fraud, one count of false statement relating to health care matters and five counts of aggravated identity theft.

The jury acquitted King of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, eight counts of health care fraud, one count of false statement relating to health care matters, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Court documents show King defrauded Medicaid out of over $483,000 in fraudulent billings.

Officials say King billed Medicaid for services not actually performed or for services that were not actually performed for the amount of time the billing codes reflected, falsifying progress notes into Medicaid beneficiary electronic records, creating false progress notes and using the identities of clients without authorization to bill Medicaid.

Officials say King is scheduled to be sentenced November 15, 2023.

