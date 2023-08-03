Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces passing of ‘incredible’ giraffe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Thursday that a “key member” of the giraffe herd, Jhasmin, has passed away.

Zoo officials say that at 17.5 years old, Jhasmin was one of the oldest female Masai giraffes at the zoo.

Jhasmin was born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in 2005, and, according to the zoo, she played an important role in the zoo community throughout her lifetime.

The zoo shared that she was Cleveland’s very first giraffe to be trained for voluntary hoof x-rays, and she also helped to sustain her species by serving as mother to three calfs and grandma to two.

According to the zoo, Jhasmin suffered from a rapid decline in physical health and mobility in the weeks leading up to her death.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.