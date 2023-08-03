2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces passing of ‘incredible’ giraffe

Giraffe Deck feedings at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on April 21, 2023. (Kyle...
Giraffe Deck feedings at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on April 21, 2023. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Anna Goldberg
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Thursday that a “key member” of the giraffe herd, Jhasmin, has passed away.

Zoo officials say that at 17.5 years old, Jhasmin was one of the oldest female Masai giraffes at the zoo.

Jhasmin was born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in 2005, and, according to the zoo, she played an important role in the zoo community throughout her lifetime.

The zoo shared that she was Cleveland’s very first giraffe to be trained for voluntary hoof x-rays, and she also helped to sustain her species by serving as mother to three calfs and grandma to two.

According to the zoo, Jhasmin suffered from a rapid decline in physical health and mobility in the weeks leading up to her death.

