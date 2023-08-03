Court hearing for man accused of violent robbery at Cleveland pizza restaurant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 37-year-old Cleveland man accused of assaulting and shooting at customers and employees at a pizza restaurant earlier this summer is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday morning.

Terrance Trawick was indicted on the charges of aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the violent robbery at Broadway Pizza in the 5600 block of Broadway Ave. on June 15.

Cleveland police officers were called out to the restaurant just after midnight.

When they arrived, officers said they found several employees and customers “bleeding profusely.”

Trawick was arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Aug. 1.

U.S. Marshals said Trawick was found hiding under a bed in a home on E. 55th Street, about a mile away from Broadway Pizza.

