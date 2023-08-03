2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Court hearing for man accused of violent robbery at Cleveland pizza restaurant

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 37-year-old Cleveland man accused of assaulting and shooting at customers and employees at a pizza restaurant earlier this summer is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday morning.

Terrance Trawick was indicted on the charges of aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the violent robbery at Broadway Pizza in the 5600 block of Broadway Ave. on June 15.

Cleveland police officers were called out to the restaurant just after midnight.

When they arrived, officers said they found several employees and customers “bleeding profusely.”

Trawick was arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Aug. 1.

U.S. Marshals said Trawick was found hiding under a bed in a home on E. 55th Street, about a mile away from Broadway Pizza.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

The Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit is looking into a Wednesday house fire that caused an...
Chester Township fire causes $600,000 in damages
A woman is in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday morning.
Shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood sends 1 to hospital
Ohio Chamber of Commerce launches crime task force to protect retailers and consumers
Ohio Chamber of Commerce launches crime task force to protect retailers and consumers
Stolen golf cart on Springfield Township railroad tracks towed away by another golf cart
Stolen golf cart on Springfield Township railroad tracks towed away by another golf cart