Drought conditions improve across Summit and Stark counties

Dry corn
Dry corn(WOIO-19)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of this week, Moderate Drought has been wiped away from Summit and Stark counties.

Early-August Drought Monitor
Early-August Drought Monitor(Drought Monitor)

Several dry weeks in May and June led to the development of drought conditions across most of northeast Ohio.

[Farmers in Lorain County seeing effects of dry weather]

While the drought along the lakeshore improved fairly quickly, parts of Stark and Summit counties remained very dry through most of July, even when rain seemed to be a daily occurrence in Cleveland.

Today’s Drought Monitor paints a much more positive, and saturated, picture of our local drought situation.

Abnormally Dry conditions remain across portions of Stark, Wayne, Summit, Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Carroll, and Portage counties.

Late-July brought the return of rain to Akron-Canton.

On July 20th alone, Akron-Canton accumulated 1.20 inches of rainfall.

Just a few days later, on July 29th, 1.17 inches of rainfall fell at Akron-Canton.

While a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop Friday afternoon, more numerous showers and thunderstorms are on the docket Sunday into Monday.

If the showers fall in our southern tier of counties, this will further alleviate the Abnormally Dry conditions that do remain.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

