Duo steal 'well over' $2,000 in merchandise from Painesville Township CVS, sheriff says
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are accused of stealing “well over $2,000 worth of merchandise” from CVS, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, and deputies need help identifying them.

The suspects walked into the Painesville Township CVS located at 1506 Mentor Ave. at 4:08 p.m. on July 1, the surveillance photos showed.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:

“We understand that the photos are not of the best quality, but we are not able to control that aspect of the photos,” LCSO stated.

If you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this theft, call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620 and ask to speak to a deputy.

