2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Judge dismisses Horseshoe Lake lawsuit, Friends of Horseshoe Lake appeal

By Vic Gideon
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Meryl Soto-Schwartz has walked around Horseshoe Lake nearly every day for the last 25 years and she laments its draining.

“I have mourned every morning the loss of the lake,” said Soto-Schwartz. “Right now, all we see is mud and what have you. It’s really sad to me.”

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District drained the lake because of a compromised dam and stormwater concerns. Neighbors, known as the Friends of Horseshoe Lake, sued the cities of Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights for violating a lease with the City of Cleveland, the owner of the lake, for failing to “preserve” it. Judge Nancy Margaret Russo threw out the suit on a procedural issue.

“We believe the court erred and made a premature and rash decision not based on the law or the facts included in the claim,” said Anthony Coyne, lawyer for FOHL.

The case is now scheduled for mediation this September in the Court of Appeals but, meanwhile, FOHL has also filed suit against the Sewer District to get them to the table to discuss a solution to the faulty dam and stormwater management other than draining the lake.

“Take a reset and not spend money to destroy the lake but to actually work to restore the lake and work to address stormwater management at the same time,” said Coyne. “The hundreds and hundreds of people who want to save Horseshoe Lake and who have authorized us to take these actions because they’re not going anywhere, they intend to take this through as far as it will go and we intend to do that.”

For residents like Soto-Schwartz, she just wants to enjoy the water again.

“The lake has been part of the calm and the beauty of this experience,” she said. “There’s nothing like a body of water.”

Horseshoe Lake is on the National Registry of Historic Places and has been a part of Shaker and Cleveland Heights for more than a century.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Aerial footage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
‘We cannot allow what happened to East Palestine to ever be forgotten – or ever happen again’: Sen. Brown on 6 month anniversary
FILE - Jimmy Brown (32), running back for the Cleveland Browns, is shown in action against the...
Browns to hold celebration of life for Jim Brown during Hall of Fame week
Giraffe Deck feedings at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on April 21, 2023. (Kyle...
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces passing of ‘incredible’ giraffe
Lakeside Ave, Cleveland
Cleveland man found guilty after defrauding Medicaid over $483,000