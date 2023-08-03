Judge dismisses Horseshoe Lake lawsuit, Friends of Horseshoe Lake appeal

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Meryl Soto-Schwartz has walked around Horseshoe Lake nearly every day for the last 25 years and she laments its draining.

“I have mourned every morning the loss of the lake,” said Soto-Schwartz. “Right now, all we see is mud and what have you. It’s really sad to me.”

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District drained the lake because of a compromised dam and stormwater concerns. Neighbors, known as the Friends of Horseshoe Lake, sued the cities of Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights for violating a lease with the City of Cleveland, the owner of the lake, for failing to “preserve” it. Judge Nancy Margaret Russo threw out the suit on a procedural issue.

“We believe the court erred and made a premature and rash decision not based on the law or the facts included in the claim,” said Anthony Coyne, lawyer for FOHL.

The case is now scheduled for mediation this September in the Court of Appeals but, meanwhile, FOHL has also filed suit against the Sewer District to get them to the table to discuss a solution to the faulty dam and stormwater management other than draining the lake.

“Take a reset and not spend money to destroy the lake but to actually work to restore the lake and work to address stormwater management at the same time,” said Coyne. “The hundreds and hundreds of people who want to save Horseshoe Lake and who have authorized us to take these actions because they’re not going anywhere, they intend to take this through as far as it will go and we intend to do that.”

For residents like Soto-Schwartz, she just wants to enjoy the water again.

“The lake has been part of the calm and the beauty of this experience,” she said. “There’s nothing like a body of water.”

Horseshoe Lake is on the National Registry of Historic Places and has been a part of Shaker and Cleveland Heights for more than a century.

