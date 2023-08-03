2 Strong 4 Bullies
New, easier way to be alerted about scams in Cuyahoga County

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials are making it easier for you to be alerted about the newest scams.

You can now sign up to receive Scam Squad alerts by phone, text or e-mail.

Scam Squad alerts are great for people who:

• Regularly receive suspicious offers or robocalls

• Have given money or personal information to a scammer

• Want to protect themselves and their loved ones from scams

To sign up, visit readynotify.us and select “Register or Login.” Once in your managed account, select “Scam Squad Alerts.”

You can also sign-up by calling the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs at 216-443-7035 or the Office of Emergency Management at 216-443-5700.

Scam Squad is a financial fraud task force led by the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs.

