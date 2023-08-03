2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

New security guard at Crocker Park is actually a robot

SAM (Secret Agent Man)
SAM (Secret Agent Man)(Crocker Park)
By Anna Goldberg
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Crocker Park unveiled a new addition to its safety team Thursday, a security guard just a little different than its human counterparts.

The shopping center is introducing SAM (Secret Agent Man): an autonomous, AI powered robot with “advanced security capabilities.”

Potential criminals won’t have to move very fast to escape SAM, as a press release says that it only moves at around 2 to 3 MPH.

However, SAM’s 360 degree view, thermal imaging, and AI algorithms, with the ability to detect anomalies and alert the on-site security team, means that potential criminals will have more to worry about than just outrunning the robot.

In a press release on Thursday, Crocker Park introduced SAM (Secret Agent Man): an autonomous,...
In a press release on Thursday, Crocker Park introduced SAM (Secret Agent Man): an autonomous, A-I powered robot with “advanced security capabilities.”(Crocker Park)

SAM, according to Crocker Park officials, is on the lookout for theft, car accidents, fires, vandalism and more.

SAM also has the ability to communicate with Crocker Park visitors, officials say, via the intercom button on its body.

Visitors can press a button to communicate with SAM’s human coworkers on the security team, according to the press release.

In a press release on Thursday, Crocker Park introduced SAM (Secret Agent Man): an autonomous,...
In a press release on Thursday, Crocker Park introduced SAM (Secret Agent Man): an autonomous, A-I powered robot with “advanced security capabilities.”(Crocker Park)

Crocker Park also says that SAM is unarmed and uses safe sensors to detect anomalies and navigate the park.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

David Tyler Grant
VIDEO: Parma police bodycam shows arrest of murder suspect: ‘I’m the shooter’
VIDEO: Parma police bodycam shows arrest of murder suspect: 'I’m the shooter’
Browns Jets Hall of Fame Game tickets rivaling home opener.
Cheapest Hall of Fame Game tickets 3 times Browns home opener price
School bus drivers train to spot potential threats on and off the bus