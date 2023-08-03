New security guard at Crocker Park is actually a robot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Crocker Park unveiled a new addition to its safety team Thursday, a security guard just a little different than its human counterparts.

The shopping center is introducing SAM (Secret Agent Man): an autonomous, AI powered robot with “advanced security capabilities.”

Potential criminals won’t have to move very fast to escape SAM, as a press release says that it only moves at around 2 to 3 MPH.

However, SAM’s 360 degree view, thermal imaging, and AI algorithms, with the ability to detect anomalies and alert the on-site security team, means that potential criminals will have more to worry about than just outrunning the robot.

In a press release on Thursday, Crocker Park introduced SAM (Secret Agent Man): an autonomous, A-I powered robot with “advanced security capabilities.” (Crocker Park)

SAM, according to Crocker Park officials, is on the lookout for theft, car accidents, fires, vandalism and more.

SAM also has the ability to communicate with Crocker Park visitors, officials say, via the intercom button on its body.

Visitors can press a button to communicate with SAM’s human coworkers on the security team, according to the press release.

Crocker Park also says that SAM is unarmed and uses safe sensors to detect anomalies and navigate the park.

