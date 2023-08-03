2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Mainly dry the rest of the week

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Typical August stuff for the most part in our neck of the woods. We have a thinner layer of Canada wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere today. Just a few clouds around from time to time. High temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. A weak front will track through tomorrow morning. Just a slight chance of a shower with it. It’ll be more humid tomorrow. Partly cloudy sky. Fairly humid Saturday as well. The next stronger front arrives later Sunday.

