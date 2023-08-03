Ohio Chamber of Commerce launches crime task force to protect retailers and consumers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Chamber of Commerce has a new crime task force aimed at protecting businesses from theft and other crimes that may harm sales and put the safety of customers in jeopardy.

“The safety of our communities remains fundamental to our state’s ability to attract and retain businesses and that makes it a priority for the Ohio Chamber,” Ohio Chamber CEO Steve Stivers said. “The State of Ohio has made it clear that the issue of public safety is a priority, making over $100 million in grants available to local law enforcement; however, there is still more work to be done.”

The group is co-chaired by former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers, who told 19 News that the committee is focused heavily on organized retail crime and sophisticated theft rings.

“Those are organized, efficient, intelligent criminals,” he said.

DeVillers specifically mentioned the rise in cigarette and alcohol thefts being carried out by criminals involved in a bigger scheme.

On Wednesday, Willoughby police released multiple photos of a man they say stole items from home improvement stores in multiple suburbs. It’s unclear if he’s working with or for anyone else, but DeVillers said those are the types of crimes they’re noticing.

According to a chamber new release, “the goal of the committee is to affect new legislation to discuss criminal justice reforms, prosecutorial authority and new or enhanced penalties to produce recommendations for the Ohio General Assembly. In the inaugural meeting a number of issues were discussed including cross jurisdiction prosecution, aggregation of multiple thefts and the use of R.I.C.O. laws.”

This story will be updated.

