Owner of Cleveland construction company sentenced in million-dollar tax fraud case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the owner of a Cleveland construction company was sentenced to 30 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Pamela Barker for failing to pay taxes to the IRS.

Timothy Ray Jenkins, 67, of Woodmere, was the manager and owner of Dan-Ray Construction LLC (DRC).

According to court documents, Jenkins withheld employment taxes from his employees’ paychecks, but did not pay over the employment taxes to the IRS.

Jenkins was convicted of 11 counts of failure to account for and pay over taxes.

He was also ordered to pay $1,174,677.06 in restitution to the IRS.

A spokesperson for the United State’s Attorney’s office said Jenkins company did construction business in and around Cleveland, often working as a subcontractor.

