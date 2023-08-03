Police to hold OVI checkpoint in Solon

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police will hold a checkpoint Friday evening.

According to Solon police, the checkpoint will be held on Aurora Road between Solon and Harper/Cochran Roads.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, one person is killed about every 45 minutes in a drunk-driving crash, totaling more than 11,000 lives lost each year.

As of July 31, 2023, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said there have been 70,949 OVI crashes in the state.

