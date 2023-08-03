2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police to hold OVI checkpoint in Solon

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police will hold a checkpoint Friday evening.

According to Solon police, the checkpoint will be held on Aurora Road between Solon and Harper/Cochran Roads.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, one person is killed about every 45 minutes in a drunk-driving crash, totaling more than 11,000 lives lost each year.

As of July 31, 2023, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said there have been 70,949 OVI crashes in the state.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

University Heights cat trapped in house fire saved by firefighters, police, pet oxygen mask
University Heights cat trapped in house fire saved by firefighters, police, pet oxygen mask
Akron City Council announces 2023 neighborhood partnership grants
Akron City Council announces 2023 neighborhood partnership grants
Celebrating Puerto Ricans in Cleveland with the 53rd Puerto Rican parade
With Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Parade around the corner, artists prepare 10-foot-tall ‘Vejigante’
Excitement grows for Enshrinement Week in Canton
Excitement grows for Enshrinement Week in Canton