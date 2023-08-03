2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Port Clinton man survives car crash, after crossing all lanes on Route 2

Port Clinton man survives crash in Amherst
Port Clinton man survives crash in Amherst(Kurt Voelkel)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - A 78-year-old Port Clinton man is lucky to be alive after an accident in Amherst Sunday.

Port Clinton man lucky to be alive after car crash on July 30 (Source: Kurt Voelkel)
Port Clinton man lucky to be alive after car crash on July 30 (Source: Kurt Voelkel)(Kurt Voelkel)

Werner Voelkel was traveling westbound on Route 2 when he lost control of his SUV, crossed over the median and all other lanes of eastbound traffic.

Voelkel then hit a guardrail, before his vehicle became wedged underneath the bridge.

Port Clinton man survives accident on Route 2 in Amherst (Source: Kurt Voelkel)
Port Clinton man survives accident on Route 2 in Amherst (Source: Kurt Voelkel)(Kurt Voelkel)

Firefighters had to cut him out of the vehicle.

Voelkel was flown by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Family members said Voelkel is in “good spirits” and is recovering.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

New, easier way to be alerted about scams in Cuyahoga County
Robert Booker is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office for an attack in April in which...
Wanted: Cleveland man accused of using fire poker in attack
Two separate traffic accidents in Akron resulted in the death of two drivers Wednesday.
Akron sees 2 fatal crashes in less than 24 hours
Broadway Pizza robbery
Court hearing for man accused of violent robbery at Cleveland pizza restaurant