Port Clinton man survives car crash, after crossing all lanes on Route 2
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - A 78-year-old Port Clinton man is lucky to be alive after an accident in Amherst Sunday.
Werner Voelkel was traveling westbound on Route 2 when he lost control of his SUV, crossed over the median and all other lanes of eastbound traffic.
Voelkel then hit a guardrail, before his vehicle became wedged underneath the bridge.
Firefighters had to cut him out of the vehicle.
Voelkel was flown by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center.
Family members said Voelkel is in “good spirits” and is recovering.
