Roller Coaster at Cedar Point stops, forcing evacuation of ride

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - People took the stairs for an untraditional end to their ride Monday at Cedar Point after a roller coaster stopped on the way up an incline.

“My immediate reaction, I said out loud, was, ‘Is this supposed to happen?’ said rider Laina Cafego. “But it was the not knowing what was next that was the most frustrating part because it took them a while to say over the speakers that they were getting maintenance.”

She was on the Magnum XL-200 with her stepson, Andrew, when it suddenly stopped.

She estimates the wait was 20 to 30 minutes, with the coaster jolting to life briefly before another stop.

After the delay, staff arrived to assist in the process of evacuating the ride.

“There’s not a lot of space to squeeze through, and you’re at such an angle that’s definitely very, very awkward,” said Cafego. “The stairs were definitely the hardest part; my legs are still very sore.”

For their trouble, people on the ride were given a fast pass card to get on the next ride more quickly.

But after the experience, both say they are still dedicated roller coaster enthusiasts.

“Oh, I definitely would; I’m actually going to go to Hersheypark here soon and will ride some more rides,” said Andrew Cafego.

19 News reached out to Cedar Point for a statement on the incident but did not receive a response.

