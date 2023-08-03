2 Strong 4 Bullies
School bus drivers train to spot potential threats on and off the bus

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) -The local program S.T.A.R.T. is giving school bus drivers the tools to recognize threats and provide them response options.

S.T.A.R.T. stands for School Transportation and Active Threat Response Training.

Police, SWAT, a former United States secret agent and crisis intervention specialists instructed the group in a two-day session.

“They’re entrusted with the safety and security of the kids on their bus and we want to provide them and we want to provide them with the same level of security for themselves,” said S.T.A.R.T. President James Levine.

Drivers were required to find 16 objects inside and outside of the bus. Many were weapons and baggies that resemble drugs.

“An uncommon object in a common area is something of concern like a knife or a firearm or a common item in an uncommon area like a bookbag under a wheel well,” said Levine.

Levine said this kind of training is critical for bus drivers in this day in age.

De-escalation was another lesson.

“How to recognize a problem before it becomes a problem and how to potentially de-escalate that problem through the use of their words and body language,” said Levine.

Chardon Local Schools Superintendent Mike Hanlon said the program supports the district’s top priority of safety and wellness for all students and staff.

The Chardon school community understands the importance of being prepared because of the tragedy 11 years ago.

