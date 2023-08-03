Shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood sends 1 to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday morning.

Cleveland EMS says they transported a 40-year-old woman in critical condition for gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened in the Outhwaite Housing Project on Bohn Road.

This is in the Central neighborhood in Cleveland.

The woman was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.