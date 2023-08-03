SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township Police said “unconventional tactics” took the win when officers were up against a stolen golf cart that needed to be recovered from the railroad tracks.

“It was like a mini heist movie!” STPD said.

The stolen cart couldn’t be driven out of the area, and a traditional tow truck couldn’t reach it.

“But guess who came to the rescue? The superhero of tow companies, Akron Coach!” STPD exclaimed.

STPD explained how Akron Coach and officers got creative with the recovery effort:

“These guys don’t play by the rules; they brought their own secret weapon—a golf cart!

Move over, fast and furious, this was the slow and hilarious! Akron Coach’s golf cart might not break any speed records, but it sure got the job done!

We’ve got the snapshots of this epic golf cart rescue! Prepare for some laughs!

We’d like to award Akron Coach the ‘Most Creative Recovery Team’ title! Seriously, who needs a conventional tow truck when you have a golf cart mastermind?

Remember, friends, life’s too short to be serious all the time! Let’s share a laugh and raise a toast to these golf cart heroes!”

Here’s those pictures shared by Springfield Township Police for some of those laughs:

Stolen golf cart on Springfield Township railroad tracks towed away by another golf cart (Springfield Township Police)

