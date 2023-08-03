2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Stolen golf cart on Springfield Township railroad tracks towed away by another golf cart

Stolen golf cart on Springfield Township railroad tracks towed away by another golf cart
Stolen golf cart on Springfield Township railroad tracks towed away by another golf cart(Springfield Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township Police said “unconventional tactics” took the win when officers were up against a stolen golf cart that needed to be recovered from the railroad tracks.

“It was like a mini heist movie!” STPD said.

The stolen cart couldn’t be driven out of the area, and a traditional tow truck couldn’t reach it.

“But guess who came to the rescue? The superhero of tow companies, Akron Coach!” STPD exclaimed.

STPD explained how Akron Coach and officers got creative with the recovery effort:

“These guys don’t play by the rules; they brought their own secret weapon—a golf cart!

Move over, fast and furious, this was the slow and hilarious! Akron Coach’s golf cart might not break any speed records, but it sure got the job done!

We’ve got the snapshots of this epic golf cart rescue! Prepare for some laughs!

We’d like to award Akron Coach the ‘Most Creative Recovery Team’ title! Seriously, who needs a conventional tow truck when you have a golf cart mastermind?

Remember, friends, life’s too short to be serious all the time! Let’s share a laugh and raise a toast to these golf cart heroes!”

Here’s those pictures shared by Springfield Township Police for some of those laughs:

Stolen golf cart on Springfield Township railroad tracks towed away by another golf cart
Stolen golf cart on Springfield Township railroad tracks towed away by another golf cart(Springfield Township Police)
Stolen golf cart on Springfield Township railroad tracks towed away by another golf cart
Stolen golf cart on Springfield Township railroad tracks towed away by another golf cart(Springfield Township Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Duo steal ‘well over’ $2,000 in merchandise from Painesville Township CVS, sheriff says
Duo steal ‘well over’ $2,000 in merchandise from Painesville Township CVS, sheriff says
University Heights cat trapped in house fire saved by firefighters, police, pet oxygen mask
University Heights cat trapped in house fire saved by firefighters, police, pet oxygen mask
COVID vaccine booster
Study says Ohio’s COVID-19 death rates were higher for Republicans than Democrats
Troopers from Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue to aid the Cleveland Police Department...
State troopers to assist in Cleveland area traffic enforcement through the end of the month