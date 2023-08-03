2 Strong 4 Bullies
Study says Ohio’s COVID-19 death rates were higher for Republicans than Democrats

COVID vaccine booster(MGN)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent study posted by the American Medical Association shows there was “evidence of higher excess mortality for Republican voters compared with Democratic voters in Florida and Ohio after, but not before, COVID-19 vaccines were available to all adults in the US”.

The study looked at weekly death counts from January of 2018 to December of 2021, ranging in age from 25 to 85 and older. The deaths were then linked to mortality data and a person who was registered as either a Republican or Democrat (for Ohio that constituted anyone who voted in a party’s primary within two years).

The data showed a 20% increase in expected deaths from March 2020 to December of 2021 for all groups. After April 1 of 2021, when the vaccine became more readily available, Republicans had a 7.7% greater death rate than Democrats.

This graph shows the increase COVID deaths by party.
This graph shows the increase COVID deaths by party.(AMA)

The data showed that the 25-64 age group did not see large differentiation in political alignment. The changes were seen in 65-74, which saw Democrats death rates higher, and in 75 and above which saw Republican voters with a higher death rate. The study says this was more obvious in counties that had lower vaccination rates.

This graph providing by a AMA study shows the COVID death rates by grouping.
This graph providing by a AMA study shows the COVID death rates by grouping.(AMA)

This data, which the study says could point towards party rhetoric leading to less vaccines, could also present different alternatives. Those alternative could be “political party affiliation is a proxy for other risk factors (beyond age, which we adjusted for) for excess mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as rates of underlying medical conditions, race and ethnicity, socioeconomic status, or health insurance coverage”.

The study also had a list of limitations which include: “First, there are plausible alternative explanations for the difference in excess death rates by political party affiliation beyond the explanatory role of vaccines discussed herein. Second, our mortality data, although detailed and recent, only included approximately 83.5% of deaths in the US and did not include cause of death. Third, all excess death models rely on fundamentally untestable assumptions to construct the baseline number of deaths we would expect in the absence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fourth, because we did not have information on individual vaccination status, analyses of the association between vaccination rates and excess deaths relied on county-level vaccination rates. Fifth, our study was based on data from 2 states with readily obtainable historical voter registration information (Florida and Ohio); hence, our results may not generalize to other states”.

For more information on the study, visit the link here.

