‘That’s so dangerous’: Broken light poles held up with rope in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Oh my goodness, it is tied with a rope!”

Pamelina Rose was just as shocked as we were to see a broken light pole being held in place by nothing but a rope at the corner of East 17th Street and Chester Avenue in downtown Cleveland.

Instead of removing the rusty metal pole, which is completely broken off from its base, city workers used rope to tie the pole to the sign of a nearby tire shop.

“What if it falls down on someone’s car?” Rose said. “It’s supposed to be on that metal base right there, and it’s on the concrete. Oh my God, that’s unacceptable!”

Two blocks away, near East 19th and Chester, another broken light pole dangles from a rope that has been tied to a tree in front of Cleveland State University’s soccer field.

These are just two of several dangerous light poles 19 Investigates discovered on Chester, between East 17th and East 55th, and brought to the attention of Cleveland Public Power, the city’s municipally-owned electric company.

Since 2018, Cleveland Public Power has been working to replace 61,000 old streetlights with brighter, energy-efficient LED fixtures to light the way to a safer city.

But there is nothing safe about this stretch of Chester - a stretch that the program has seemingly ignored, made evident by the lack of new LED lighting and the old poles left behind that are clearly dangerous.

In some places where old poles have been removed, there are rusty, jagged metal remnants of light pole bases jutting from the sidewalk. We found several of these along the city sidewalk in front of CSU’s Krenzler Field.

“They should take action, this is not responsible,” one student said as we pointed out the pole that has been tied to a tree on CSU property. “It’s not safe, to be honest.”

A representative from the university told us they were looking into the matter.

On the north side of Chester between East 30th and East 33rd, there is an old light was replaced by a new LED. We know that because the pole is laying on the ground and has been for weeks, and it clearly shows that a new LED had been installed.

We don’t know if the pole fell because the base failed, or if someone drove into it and knocked it over. Either way, it’s dangerous.

Up and down Chester, we also found wires hanging out of pole bases, as the panels either rusted out or were gone completely. There are also several bases of poles that had been removed but the bolts remained, and are clearly an obvious tripping hazard.

In a written statement sent to 19 Investigates on Thursday, a spokesperson for Cleveland Public Power said: “We would like to thank you for bringing these issues to our attention. We have investigated the steel poles along Chester Avenue and added the repairs and installations to our crew schedules. In areas where we found unsafe conditions we have marked them to keep the public safe, and these are a priority for repair.”

CPP told us broken street lights can be reported to their 24-hour automated Street Light Outage hotline at 216-621-LITE (5483). The automated system provides a tracking number that allows residents to track the progress of repairs.

