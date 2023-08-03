2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

University Heights cat trapped in house fire saved by firefighters, police, pet oxygen mask

University Heights cat trapped in house fire saved by firefighters, police, pet oxygen mask
University Heights cat trapped in house fire saved by firefighters, police, pet oxygen mask(University Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - They say cats have nine lives, and thanks to University Heights first responders coming together, this beloved pet didn’t lose any after being rescued from a fire.

The duplex in the 13700 block of Cedar Road caught fire at approximately 9:47 a.m. on Aug. 2, according to the University Heights Firefighters.

UHFD said the blaze displaced two residents and their three cats, one of which needed “a little oxygen and medical care after breathing in the smoke.”

University Heights Police Sgt. Ferkul helped firefighters care for the cat on scene by holding them as a firefighter held an oxygen mask to their head, as shown in this heartwarming photo taken by Ptl. Russo:

University Heights cat trapped in house fire saved by firefighters, police, pet oxygen mask
University Heights cat trapped in house fire saved by firefighters, police, pet oxygen mask(University Heights Police)

UHFD said the pet oxygen mask used on their new feline friend was specially designed for cats, and the department carries a variety of dog masks as well to ensure they have the right fit for each breed in the city.

After being given extra care and medical attention, the cat is “alive and doing well,” UHFD confirmed.

No other residents, cats, or firefighters were injured in the fire, UHFD stated.

The cause of the flames is “undetermined” at this time, according to UHFD.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

‘Too many dogs in the kennel!’: Cleveland reduces adoption fees to $21 until July 31
‘Too many dogs in the kennel!’: Cleveland reduces adoption fees to $21 until July 31
‘Too many dogs in the kennel!’: Cleveland reduces adoption fees to $21 until July 31
‘Too many dogs in the kennel!’: Cleveland reduces adoption fees to $21 until July 31
Erie County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of retired K-9 Max
Erie County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of retired K-9 Max
Unbelieva-bull: Bull caught strutting down Cleveland’s East Side streets moved to sanctuary
Unbelieva-bull: Bull caught strutting down Cleveland’s East Side streets moved to sanctuary