UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - They say cats have nine lives, and thanks to University Heights first responders coming together, this beloved pet didn’t lose any after being rescued from a fire.

The duplex in the 13700 block of Cedar Road caught fire at approximately 9:47 a.m. on Aug. 2, according to the University Heights Firefighters.

UHFD said the blaze displaced two residents and their three cats, one of which needed “a little oxygen and medical care after breathing in the smoke.”

University Heights Police Sgt. Ferkul helped firefighters care for the cat on scene by holding them as a firefighter held an oxygen mask to their head, as shown in this heartwarming photo taken by Ptl. Russo:

University Heights cat trapped in house fire saved by firefighters, police, pet oxygen mask (University Heights Police)

UHFD said the pet oxygen mask used on their new feline friend was specially designed for cats, and the department carries a variety of dog masks as well to ensure they have the right fit for each breed in the city.

After being given extra care and medical attention, the cat is “alive and doing well,” UHFD confirmed.

No other residents, cats, or firefighters were injured in the fire, UHFD stated.

The cause of the flames is “undetermined” at this time, according to UHFD.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.