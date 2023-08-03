VIDEO: Parma police bodycam shows arrest of murder suspect: ‘I’m the shooter’

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police released body camera video Thursday showing officers make an arrest in a deadly shooting just after it happened.

According to police, the murder of Julius Sanders, 26, took place the evening of July 21 at the State Hill Manor Apartments, located at 6581 State Rd.

Officers quickly responded, and the new video shows their investigation took them straight to the suspect.

In the body camera, officers are heading upstairs when a woman calls for their help.

They turn the corner to find David Grant, 25, armed with a gun that he quickly sat on the ground, according to the video.

“The gun is down,” Grant told officers in the video. “I’m the shooter.”

Officers then arrested Grant, and he was later charged with one count of first-degree murder, police said.

According to police, the two knew each other and a physical struggle occurred prior to the shooting.

Records show Grant’s next court date has not been set.

