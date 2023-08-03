2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wanted: Cleveland man accused of using fire poker in attack

Robert Booker is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office for an attack in April in which...
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, features a Cleveland man on the run, charged in an attack where he allegedly used a fire poker on his victim.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, in April Robert Booker attacked and strangled the victim who did survive.

Not only does Booker face felony assault charges for the attack, but under the new Ohio law he’s also facing charges of strangulation.

At the time of the alleged attack, Booker was on probation for two other cases in Cuyahoga County.

One, for failing to register as a sex offender because of a 1998 sexual battery case he pleaded guilty to, and one for an escape conviction.

Booker is 5′10″ and 225 pounds and was last known to be staying in the 3500 block of East 154th Street in Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Booker’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

