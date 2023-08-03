2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘We cannot allow what happened to East Palestine to ever be forgotten – or ever happen again’: Sen. Brown on 6 month anniversary

Aerial footage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Aerial footage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio(NTSB)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - On the six month anniversary of the hazardous train derailment in East Palestine, Gov. Mike DeWine said the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to monitor the drinking water sources and oversee Norfolk Southern train contractors removal of hazardous and solid waste.

A Norfolk Southern train derailed on Feb. 3 and several days later there was a controlled explosion of five railroad cars carrying the dangerous chemical vinyl chloride.

According to DeWine, as of Thursday:

  • 88,500 tons of hazardous and solid waste have been removed
  • More than 28 million gallons of hazardous surface and groundwater have been collected and removed
  • Crops in East Palestine are in good condition and no contamination has been found
  • The East Liverpool Hospital Clinic has seen more than 600 residents and 71 first responders
  • No long-term consequences on aquatic wildlife species

The Ohio Department of Development announced Thursday eligible businesses can now access the application for the East Palestine Emergency Support Program.

The program provides 0% interest, forgivable loans to businesses to assist with ongoing expenses and recovery efforts associated with the train derailment.

Funding through the program will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

“I’ll keep holding the big rail companies accountable for the damages their derailments have caused to communities across my state. And even after the cameras have left, I’ll keep fighting for East Palestine for as long as it takes to make this community whole,” said U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

