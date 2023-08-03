Willoughby Hills firefighters use new tool amid spike in car fires

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - With car fires on the rise in the United States, the Willoughby Hills Fire Department is testing out a new way to put out the fire without draining their water reserves.

Fire departments across the United States are using VLITEX fire blankets, which can extinguish a fire in matter of minutes.

“It’s a suffocation method with a blanket. The same way you would cover up in bed is the same way is the same way we’re going to deploy this blanket,” said DJ Green, with Midwest Rescue Products.

Green anticipates more car fires as electric vehicles become more popular.

“The problem is it’s a very hard fire for the fireman to fight. It gets extremely hot. With lithium-ion, it’s creating its own oxygen and we need to find a way to control that fire,” Green said.

Willoughby Hills is one of the fire departments in Northeast Ohio that has a blanket.

“Right now we’re the first ones in Lake County to have a fire blanket as far as the fire departments go,” said Willoughby Hills Fire Chief Robert Gandee. “With fires happening on the freeway, especially around this town, we don’t have water availability on the highways.”

Towing companies are also using the blankets.

