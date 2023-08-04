2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 First Alert Day: Monday for the threat of severe storms

19 First Alert Weather Day
19 First Alert Weather Day(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The weekend is looking dry. A strong cold front is forecast to track through on Monday. We activated an ALERT for the threat of severe storms with this system. The rain and storms will come in waves. The first one is expected Sunday night. The second round of storms forecast late morning and into the afternoon. This wave will be the chance of severe weather. Timing of the front is key to determine the areas that will be impacted the most. The team will be monitoring this closely all weekend. Plan on the potential of active weather on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Stubborn Canada wildfire smoke hanging around northern Ohio today. It'll be a hazy sun again.
Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and storms return late in the weekend; ALERT issued
Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and storms return late in the weekend; ALERT issued
Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and storms return late in the weekend; ALERT issued
Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and storms return late in the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and storms return late in the weekend
The rest of the week looking fairly dry with just slight chances of rain.
Northeast Ohio weather: Turning up the heat mid-week; rain returns Sunday