19 First Alert Day: Monday for the threat of severe storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The weekend is looking dry. A strong cold front is forecast to track through on Monday. We activated an ALERT for the threat of severe storms with this system. The rain and storms will come in waves. The first one is expected Sunday night. The second round of storms forecast late morning and into the afternoon. This wave will be the chance of severe weather. Timing of the front is key to determine the areas that will be impacted the most. The team will be monitoring this closely all weekend. Plan on the potential of active weather on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.