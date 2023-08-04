2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron woman struck by stray bullet during altercation

Akron police are still searching for the suspects that put four teenagers in the hospital on the 4th of July.
Akron police are still searching for the suspects that put four teenagers in the hospital on the 4th of July.(19 News)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a Thursday night shooting after a woman suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say the call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Crosby Street.

Officers found a 43-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound on her leg when they arrived.

EMS transported the victim to the Cleveland Clinic Akron general medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury, officials say.

Police say multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Preliminary investigation shows there was a gathering behind a residence on Crosby Street, where an altercation erupted and gunfire was exchanged.

Detectives say they believe the victim was not the intended target, but was struck by a stray bullet.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

