Akron woman struck by stray bullet during altercation

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a Thursday night shooting after a woman suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say the call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Crosby Street.

Officers found a 43-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound on her leg when they arrived.

EMS transported the victim to the Cleveland Clinic Akron general medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury, officials say.

Police say multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Preliminary investigation shows there was a gathering behind a residence on Crosby Street, where an altercation erupted and gunfire was exchanged.

Detectives say they believe the victim was not the intended target, but was struck by a stray bullet.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

