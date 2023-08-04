2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ashland County motorcycle crash kills 1

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
Ohio State High Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Savannah.(MGN)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State High Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Savannah.

Troopers say the crash happened on SR 545 and West Main Street Wednesday.

Around 12:30 p.m.. a 2915 Subaru Forester failed to yield to a stop sign and was struck by a 1994 Honda Shadow motorcycle.

Officials say the Subaru was heading east on West Main Street and the motorcycle was traveling north on SR 545.

The 76-year-old woman driving the Subaru was not injured in the crash.

The motorcycle driver was taken by life flight to Akron City ICU where he died the next day from his injuries.

He was identified as 51-year-old James Mcclurg.

Assistance was provided by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Fire and EMS and Fireland’s EMS.

