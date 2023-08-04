Body found off Garfield Heights road identified

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The medical examiner identified a woman found off Osborn Road in Garfield Heights Friday morning.

According to the medical examiner, 29-year-old Ashley Delgado was found dead just off the road.

The Garfield Heights Police are investigating, saying they will send out a release at an unspecified time.

19 News asked neighbors in the area about the incident, but people repeatedly said they either did not know what happened or did not have a comment.

