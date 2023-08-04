2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Body found off Garfield Heights road identified

By Colton Molesky
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The medical examiner identified a woman found off Osborn Road in Garfield Heights Friday morning.

According to the medical examiner, 29-year-old Ashley Delgado was found dead just off the road.

The Garfield Heights Police are investigating, saying they will send out a release at an unspecified time.

19 News asked neighbors in the area about the incident, but people repeatedly said they either did not know what happened or did not have a comment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

A woman is desperate for answers after losing her sister in a deadly hit and run crash. More...
Family wants answers in deadly hit and run case in Cleveland
Cuyahoga County Scam Squad
It’s moving season, and scammers are taking advantage
Body found in Garfield Heights identified
Body found off Garfield Heights road identified
Cleveland FBI: Man wanted for Rocky River bank robbery
Cleveland FBI: Man wanted for Rocky River bank robbery